Virginia judge blocks Democrats' referendum, a blow to redistricting effort over 4 U.S. House seats

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia court on Thursday effectively blocked Democrats’ planned April voter referendum to redraw the state’s congressional maps, another potentially devastating blow to the party’s effort to pick up four more U.S. House seats in the national redistricting battle.

Virginia Democratic Attorney General Jay Jones has already vowed to appeal the ruling by a Tazewell Circuit Court, which granted a temporary restraining order requested by the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. The plaintiffs argue that the ballot referendum’s timing and phrasing are illegal.

The court's decision on Thursday, while temporary, could kill the referendum for this year if it withstands appeal. The restraining order is in effect until March 18 and early voting is slated to start March 6.

The Republican request for a restraining order — also signed by Republican U.S. Reps. Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith — argued that Democrats were ramming redistricting-related bills through the legislature despite legal hurdles that prevent such a rushed process.

In a statement, the GOP national committee said the latest ruling was “a massive win in defending honest representation for every Virginian.”

It’s the second time Tazewell Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. has ruled against Democrats’ redistricting agenda. In January, he ruled that a resolution for a constitutional amendment was illegally passed in a special legislative session and taken up too close to an intervening election.

That case has been appealed to the state Supreme Court, and justices had said they would allow the referendum to proceed while they review the appeal.

President Donald Trump launched an unusual mid-decade redistricting battle last year by pushing Republican officials in Texas to redraw districts to help his party win more seats. The goal was for the GOP to hold on to a narrow House majority in the face of political headwinds that typically favor the party out of power in midterms.

Instead, it created a national redistricting battle. So far, Republicans believe they can win nine more House seats in Texas, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. Democrats think they can win six more seats in California and Utah, and are hoping to fully or partially make up the remaining three-seat margin in Virginia.

Before Thursday's ruling, Democrats had been bullish in pressing ahead with their effort, releasing a proposed map that could give their party four more seats in the U.S. House. The redistricting plan has since been introduced in the legislature.

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, a Democrat, said Thursday he was confident the latest court order would be overturned.

“The Supreme Court of Virginia has already made clear that this matter will go to the voters, but Republicans unhappy with that ruling went back to their friendly judge,” Scott said in a statement that pointed out Hurley's earlier decision.

Democrats have also tried to limit which court venues can take up such cases. After Republicans filed their first suit in Tazewell, a conservative area in Southwest Virginia, Democratic lawmakers passed legislation saying legal actions related to constitutional amendments or their elections only have one proper court venue: the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond.

Virginia Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed the bill into law and set the date for the redistricting referendum for April 21.

In their court filings, Republicans have said Tazewell is still the correct venue despite the new law. Hurley agreed.

