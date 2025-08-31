2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold at Central Virginia grocery stores; jackpot tops $1.1 billion

RICHMOND, Va. — Two tickets sold at Central Virginia grocery stores each scored $50,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

"Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers, the jackpot for the Monday, September 1, drawing grows to an estimated $1.1 billion," officials said.

Three tickets that matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number were sold at:



Publix at 4591 South Laburnum Avenue in Henrico

Kroger at 2801 Hicks Road in North Chesterfield

7-Eleven at 3500 Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth

Saturday night’s winning numbers were white balls 3, 18, 22, 27, 33, and red Powerball 17, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

WATCH: $348 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Virginia gas station

$348 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Virginia gas station

Monday’s Labor Day jackpot will be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history, officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, the association said.

If a player wins Monday, they can choose between the $1.1 billion annuity or a one-time payment of nearly half a billion dollars, both before taxes.

Local News Anonymous winner claims Virginia's largest lottery jackpot ever WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

In the first case, winners will be paid over 30 years, with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. If the winner chooses a lump sum, they will receive $498.4 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game.

Monday’s drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last won on May 31 in California.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record was a $2.04 billion prize won in California on November 7, 2022.

The longest Powerball run without a winner is 42 consecutive drawings, set in April 2024.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.