Virginia OSHA officer investigating Dinwiddie chemistry classroom fire that burned students

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia Occupational Health and Safety Officer is investigating a chemistry classroom fire that burned four students, according to a public records request.

The accident happened during a science demonstration at Dinwiddie High School on October 12.

The safety officer inspected the scene after he was assigned to investigate the injury of an employee at the school, according to an email sent by the officer to the principal of Dinwiddie High School.

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie Superintendent Doctor Kari Weston said on Friday morning that the school system plans to reach out to the teacher involved in the demonstration.

The accident happened over a week ago and thus far, Weston has declined to address the teacher's condition other than to say he is on leave at the moment.

