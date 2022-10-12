Watch Now
Explosion reported inside Dinwiddie school, injuries reported

Posted at 10:01 AM, Oct 12, 2022
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- An explosion was reported inside a classroom at Dinwiddie High School.

More than one student was injured in the Wednesday morning incident, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

The nature and extent of those injuries are not yet known.

Emergency crews responded to Dinwiddie High School after an explosion was reported inside a classroom.

Multiple CBS 6 crews are headed to the school and this post will be updated with new information as it is confirmed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

