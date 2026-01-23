Virginia nonprofits work to help unhoused people prepare for winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — As Virginians stock up on supplies to prepare their homes for this weekend's potential winter weather, several local nonprofits are partnering to help those who will be unhoused during the dangerous conditions.

Shannon Billings with Stronger Together and Melissa Morgan with A Place of Miracles Cafe are among those working to gather as many supplies as possible for people who may be outside as temperatures drop.

"They have these makeshift shelters. How are they going to uphold a foot of snow and then the freezing rain on top of that? I'm worried about the collapse," Billings said.

The organizations say tarps, propane tanks, socks, underwear, hand warmers, canned food, and even generators for individuals who require power for their medical devices are greatly needed.

"Tarps are essential, and rope we want to protect their shelter because the heavy snow and then the ice," Billings said.

"One of the biggest needs is propane heat and a safe buddy heater that could be inside of a tent," Morgan said.

The nonprofits, along with Earnie Taylor with Backpacks for the Homeless, emphasize the human element of their mission.

"The folks that are out there that are homeless are somebody's brother or sister," Taylor said. "I would ask anybody to stop and think about what it would be like if they didn't have their own roof if they have the ability to stay warm."

While each organization says they are working to gather and give more, they are scared for those who will not be able to get into a shelter. Richmond Mayor Danny Avula addressed this concern during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"We are also preparing emergency weather shelters because we know that we've reached capacity the last couple of nights and so we're already scaling up to make sure that we can meet even more of that need in the days to come," Avula said. "This facility provides space for an additional 180 individuals."

The nonprofits say they plan to provide as much as they can but could use even more help from the community, as it could save the life of someone in need. It's a level of life-saving support one Richmond mother told CBS 6 she's experienced firsthand.

"You can't stop supporting people like this, because what do I say? Freezing to death, starving, sad, not to mention feeling like I let my son down, that can do a lot of mental damage to a mother. So thank God for this place of miracles," she said.

Those wanting to donate needed items can drop them off at A Place of Miracles Cafe (8820 Metro Court) in North Chesterfield. Anyone in need of resources can call 804-293-0201.

Mayor Avula says his team is hoping to share details about where the additional emergency shelter will be located on Friday.

