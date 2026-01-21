Virginia Museum of Fine Arts unveils new images of massive expansion plan

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) unveiled renderings today showing what will be the largest expansion in the museum's history. The expansion will add a 173,000-square-foot wing called McGlothlin Wing Two. The new addition will be built on the south and west sides of the existing museum building.

The exterior will feature a unique surface designed to play with natural light and cast dynamic shadows, according to a statement from the VMFA.

The expansion will create much larger galleries for African, American, Indigenous American and modern art. The African art space will be the second largest among all comprehensive art museums in the United States, according to the VMFA. The American art and photography galleries will each rank fourth largest in the nation.

The museum will also expand upward, adding a fifth floor to the existing building. Renovated spaces will house European art and photography collections.

The design includes new areas for special exhibitions, events and a cafe-bar.

Visitors will move between floors on suspended staircases and expansive windows will let people view both the museum's natural surroundings and artwork at the same time.

Director and CEO Alex Nyerges says the new design reflects the museum's commitment to openness and community engagement.

"The expansion’s architecture and design are expressions of our ongoing intention to be a welcoming space for all. We want all visitors to see themselves here," Nyerges said.

The design comes from international firm SmithGroup, working with input from Virginians. Groundbreaking is expected this summer. The museum will stay open during construction. The new wing is scheduled to open to the public in 2029. The community can learn more about the expansion at a special event on April 12.

