Virginia behavioral health facilities failed to properly investigate patient abuse allegations, report finds

RICHMOND, Va. — A new report from the Office of the State Inspector General found significant problems with how Virginia's state-run behavioral health facilities investigate allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation of patients.

The report identified "poor-quality investigations" that could result in critical aspects of abuse or neglect allegations being overlooked or handled inappropriately, putting patients at risk and undermining trust in the system.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services operates 12 behavioral health facilities around the state, including Hiram Davis Medical Center and Central State Hospital in Petersburg.

The Office of the State Inspector General reviewed 190 investigations into abuse or neglect complaints at those facilities and found 11 issues, leading to 32 recommendations for improvement.

Key findings included poor quality investigations conducted by staff who lacked proper training. In some cases, final determinations made by facility directors weren't supported by the investigation findings.

When corrective actions were ordered, they weren't always completed in a timely manner or at all. Investigation results weren't consistently communicated to the person being investigated or the patient who filed the complaint.

The inspector general's recommendations include creating a certification program to train investigators, restarting a peer review program, ensuring directors adequately review reports, and completing corrective actions in a timely manner.

The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has accepted all findings and recommendations from the report and aims to implement them by the end of 2027.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.