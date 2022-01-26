Virginia man now charged with murdering Ahrea'L Smith

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — Tyrone Samuel, the 50-year-old man charged with abducting 28-year-old Ahrea'L Smith, is now also charged with her murder.

A body matching Smith's description was found on January 18 on Samuel's property in Heathsville, Virginia.

That body awaits positive identification at the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond.

Samuel is scheduled to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge on February 1, according to Northumberland Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp

Samuel was denied bond during his first court appearance last week.

Northumberland County Sheriff's Office Tyrone Samuel



Commonwealth's Attorney Jane Wrightson said there was evidence that Smith was in Samuel's house the night she disappeared on January 12.

Officers said cellphone data led them to Samuel as a suspect.

Smith was reported missing after her car was found running and empty at the Claraville Little Sue convenience store in Heathsville, where she worked as a clerk.

She was last seen on the store's surveillance cameras taking out the trash before she was never seen again.

Three days later, Samuel was arrested.