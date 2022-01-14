Family searching for Northumberland woman who went missing under suspicious circumstances

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Family members and the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

Officials say Ahreal Smith was last seen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Store in Heathsville.

Deputies said that her car was found parked outside the store still running.

Her sister said surveillance footage shows her sister leaving the store, getting into her car. However, all police found were footprints.

"That's my sister. That's all I got. If anybody knows anything, just let her go," Lydia Smith, Ahreal's sister, said.

Ahreal is described as a 28-year-old Black woman with multiple tattoos. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots.

Police are searching for a Crown Vick car with blacked-out windows that is considered to be a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office at (804) 580-5221.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!