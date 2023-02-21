Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Boredom led this Richmond man to win record $785,414 Virginia Lottery prize

Richmond top stories and weather February 21, 2023
Posted at 12:53 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 12:55:55-05

RICHMOND, Va. — When Jerard Hickman gets bored, he likes to check out the Virginia Lottery's website to play some online games. But his boring day got very exciting after he won a $785,414 jackpot prize.

Hickman played the Lucky Golden Multiplier game at home one Thursday when he won the prize. The Virginia Lottery said it was the largest jackpot ever won in a Virginia Lottery online instant game.

“It feels fantastically awesome!” Hickman told Virginia Lottery officials. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman, who is the district manager for a transportation company, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone