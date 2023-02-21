Boredom led this Richmond man to win record $785,414 Virginia Lottery prize

RICHMOND, Va. — When Jerard Hickman gets bored, he likes to check out the Virginia Lottery's website to play some online games. But his boring day got very exciting after he won a $785,414 jackpot prize.

Hickman played the Lucky Golden Multiplier game at home one Thursday when he won the prize. The Virginia Lottery said it was the largest jackpot ever won in a Virginia Lottery online instant game.

“It feels fantastically awesome!” Hickman told Virginia Lottery officials. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman, who is the district manager for a transportation company, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.