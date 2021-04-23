Watch
Virginia Lottery: $628M wagered on sports betting so far

Wayne Parry/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, customers watch an NFL game in a sports betting lounge, in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey's top gambling regulator is threatening to fine sports books operating in his state that ask customers to cancel requests to cash out money from their accounts, saying the practice is ongoing and "unacceptable."(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 23, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- State officials say gamblers have wagered more than $628 million on sports betting since it became legal in Virginia in late January.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports the state lottery board got an update this week from gaming officials who also said about $1.5 million has been paid in taxes.

Roughly half of the money wagered has been on college and pro basketball.

The newspaper reports that of the six currently approved operators, two are dominating the market: Fanduel with 53% and Draft Kings with 24%.

