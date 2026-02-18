Virginia lawmakers see Crossover Day differently at the General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats and Republicans are viewing the legislative session's halfway point — known as Crossover Day — through vastly different lenses, with both parties claiming to champion affordability while disagreeing on the best path forward.

"Stay focused and deliver an affordable Virginia and that is what we have done," House Speaker Del. Don Scott said.

"We cannot tell what has been done to address affordability," Minority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore said.

Democrats, who control both chambers and the Governor's mansion, highlighted bills that made it through Crossover aimed at reducing costs for Virginia families.

"Make sure that we take care of affordable childcare, make sure that we protect our environment, keep our schools safe, protect our communities," Scott said.

Democrats pointed to legislation for energy efficiency and weatherization programs to address energy costs, paid sick and family medical leave, raising the minimum wage to $15, and creating a prescription drug affordability board.

"Affordability is about dignity, security and making Virginia the best place in the country to live and raise a family," Del. Kathy Tran said.

However, Republicans argue the legislation approved by Democrats will lead to increased costs for Virginia families.

Republicans specifically criticized rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, which they say will add money to people's energy bills.

"I saw nothing that reduced cost immediately for the Virginia consumers," State Sen. Ryan McDougle said. "Virginians, when they look at their bill this month, it is going to go up."

Democrats say their plans will bring down costs in the long term.

"Continued investments in energy efficiency and flood resilience, especially in communities that need it the most," Del. Charniele Herring said.

Republicans say the Paid Family Medical Leave program and allowing public sector employees to collectively bargain will take money from people's paychecks and drive up costs for local governments. They said Democrats should have instead pursued Republican proposals for tax cuts in various areas.

"We put in bills that we would eliminate the remaining grocery tax. We put in bills that would start a very fiscally responsible elimination of the car tax," Del. Joe McNamara said.

Beyond the affordability debate, Scott said his party was able to move forward with four Constitutional amendments that will go to a referendum this year, including the redrawing of Virginia's 11 Congressional districts to give Democrats an advantage in the midterms.

Democrats say it's in response to actions from Republican-led states, but Republicans say it's partisan gerrymandering that serves as a distraction.

"That's not focusing on their power bills, it's not focusing on their pocketbooks, it is focusing on their partisan power," McDougle said.

"Virginia has to be in a position to level the playing field," Scott said. "We're giving Virginia voters the option to do that."

The only bill exempt from the crossover rule is the state's two-year budget. Lawmakers continue to work on changes to what former Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed in December and are set to unveil them during a meeting on Sunday.

Here are some of the bills that made it through the Crossover:



Childcare

Childcare



House

Senate



HB18 Employee Child Care Assistance Pilot Program; established, report.

SB3 Employee Child Care Assistance Program; established, annual report.





SB20 Child Care Subsidy Program; income-based eligibility for assistance.





SB134 Public education; early childhood care and education, child care access calculation, report.









Constitutional Amendments

Constitutional Amendments



House

Senate



HJ1 Constitutional amendment (second reference); fundamental right to reproductive freedom.

SJ1 Constitutional amendment; fundamental right to reproductive freedom (second reference).



HJ2 Constitutional amendment (second reference); qualifications of voters and the right to vote; persons not entitled to vote.

SJ2 Constitutional amendment; qualifications of voters, right to vote, persons not entitled to vote.



HJ3 Constitutional amendment (second reference); marriage between two adult persons; repeal of same-sex marriage prohibition; affirmative right to marry.

SJ3 Constitutional amendment; marriage between two adult persons.



HJ4 Constitutional amendment; apportionment, congress dists, limited authority of the GA to modify.





HB963 Constitutional amendment; qualifications of voters, right to vote, persons not entitled to vote.

SB6 Constitutional amendment; qualifications of voters, right to vote, persons not entitled to vote.



HB612 Constitutional amendment; marriage between two adult persons, repeal of same-sex marriage prohibition.

SB311 Constitutional amdmnt. marriage between two adult persons, repeal of same-sex marriage prohibition.



HB781 Constitutional amendment; fundamental right to reproductive freedom(submitting to qualified voters).

SB449 Constitutional amendment; fundamental right to reproductive freedom(submitting to qualified voters).





SB769 Constitutional amendment; gen. approp. act, reapportionment, redistricting congressional districts.















Consumer

Consumer



House

Senate





SB177 Va. Consumer Protection Act prohibited practices, consumer reproductive/sexual health information.





SB184 Virginia Consumer Protection Act; shipping goods without certain information.



HB322 Misbranded food; manufactured-protein food products, civil penalty.

SB186 Misbranded food; manufactured-protein food products, civil penalty.





SB248 Restaurants; food allergy awareness notice required.



HB1022 Consumer protection; automatic renewal or continuous service offers, disclosure and cancellation.

SB493 Consumer protection; automatic renewal or continuous service offers, disclosure and cancellation.









Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice



House

Senate





SB18 Children; adjudication of delinquency.





SB23 Plea agreements and court orders; prohibited provisions.





SB35 Juvenile & domestic relations district courts; delinquent juv., mental health/disability evaluation.





SB37 Sexual abuse during infancy or incapacity; accrual.



HB318 Virginia Parole Board; powers and duties, juvenile offenders, parole-procedures and considerations.

SB60 Va. Parole Board; powers and duties, parole procedures and considerations for juvenile offenders.



HB26 Marijuana-related offenses; modification of sentence, sunset.

SB62 Marijuana-related offenses; modification of sentence, sunset.





SB64 Juveniles; commitment to DJJ, petition to extend duration of indeterminate commitment.





SB106 Tianeptine product; selling, giving, or distributing, civil penalties.



HB149 Probation; decreasing probation period.

SB136 Probation; decreasing probation period.





SB137 Obstructing health care facility access; penalties.





SB142 Retail tobacco/hemp; sale of products intended for smoking to persons younger than 21 years of age.





SB162 Voter registration; restoration of political rights upon release from incarceration.





SB230 Police and court records; expungement of records.





SB261 Cruelty to animals; malicious killing of a dog or cat, penalty.



HB173 State correctional facilities; visitation policies, annual report. HB296 State correctional facilities; visitation policies, report.

SB276 State correctional facilities; visitation policies for incarcerated persons, etc., report.



HB632 Kinship foster care; barrier crime waiver.

SB305 Kinship foster care; barrier crime waiver.



HB112 Mammalian wildlife; premature separation and hybridization prohibited, exceptions.

SB344 Mammalian wildlife; premature separation and hybridization prohibited, exceptions.





SB360 Nitrous oxide; distribution sale, etc., prohibited, penalties.





SB364 Safer communities; firearm violence intervention and prevention initiatives, report.





SB485 Children's Ombudsman, Office of the; study extending oversight to include committed juveniles.





SB538 Parole; investigation prior to release, input from the attorney for the Commonwealth.





SB543 Marijuana and hemp products; enforcement.





SB673 Cyberstalking; penalty.





SB707 Dogs; devocalization, penalty



HB581 Unauthorized use of name, portrait, etc., of any person; digital replica, civil liability.

SB753 Unauthorized use of voice or likeness; punitive damages, statute of limitations.





SB794 Virginia Health Care Protection Act; established, prohibition on extradition for certain crimes.





SB796 Artificial Intelligence Companion Chatbots and Minors Act; established, enforcement, civil penalty.



HB16 Community service work in lieu of payment of fines and costs; work performed while incarcerated.





HB35 Restorative housing and isolated confinement; restrictions on use.





HB91 Minors; limiting room or cell confinement in a juvenile correctional facility, report.





HB172 Criminal cases; request for a jury to ascertain range of punishment, etc.





HB193 Parole; exception to limitation on the application of parole statutes.





HB218 Casino gaming; consideration of service permit application.





HB245 Jurisdiction of district courts in felony cases; specialty dockets, Behavioral Health Docket Act.





HB629 Sex offenses, certain; sexual extortion, unlawful creation of image of another, penalties.





HB1041 Incarcerated individuals; establishment of general system of schools, etc.





HB1280 State correctional facilities; participation of prisoners in employment and educational programs.





HB1414 Children; certain injuries to be reported by physicians, etc., penalties for failure to report.





HB1508 VSP; responsible for investigating alleged serious violent incident resulting in death of an inmate.





HB1523 Certified violence prevention professional; requirements for certification.











Data Centers

Data Centers



House

Senate



HB153 Data centers; site assessment, sound profile of the high energy use facility.

SB94 Siting of data centers; site assessment, high energy facility.





SB336 Tier 2 emergency generators; SCC shall evaluate impact of requiring data centers to limit use, etc.





SB339 State Corporation Commission; cost allocation proceedings for certain electric utilities.





SB423 Electric utilities; duty to furnish adequate service, high-demand customers.





SB553 Data centers; certain data from water users, water use consumption.



HB323 Data centers; Department of Energy shall lead efforts to accelerate use of waste heat, report.





HB507 Data center carbon dioxide-emitting backup generators; air monitoring.





HB591 Data centers; policy of the Commonwealth.





HB897 Retail Sales and Use Tax; exemption for data centers.





HB1502 State Air Pollution Control Board; emissions standards for standby generators, data centers.











Education

Education



House

Senate



HB1499 DOE; policies relating to instructional material that contains sexually explicit content.

SB19 DOE; policies relating to instructional material that contains sexually explicit content.





SB33 Programs for at-risk students; permissible uses of funding.





SB39 Public schools; best practice of tech. tools to assist w/identifying students at risk of self-harm.



HB210 School meal debt; each school board to annually report.

SB42 School boards; payment of school meal debt.





SB108 School boards; student cell phone and smart device possession and use policies, prohibition.





SB109 School boards; parental notification, safe storage of prescription drugs and firearms in household.





SB122 School boards; student diabetes care and management in schools, division wide plan required.





SB151 Elementary school students; water safety instruction required, guidelines.





SB220 High school student athletes; eligibility, residency requirements.





SB221 School crossing zones; active times, locality may increase time preceding & following school hours.





SB245 Social media platforms; school boards, artificial intelligence systems, civil penalties.





SB394 AI use in instructional settings; AI Innovation in Education Pilot Program established, report.



HB182 High school graduation requirements; history and social studies credits.

SB427 High school graduation requirements; history and social studies credits.





SB494 Higher educational institutions public; membership of governing boards.



HB1486 Public schools; student instruction; addictive potential of time spent using certain electr. device.

SB568 Public elementary and secondary schools; use of school-issued devices for instructional purposes.



HB1437 Teacher, other instructional personnel, etc., exits; data collection, disaggregation by race.

SB785 Teacher, other instructional personnel, etc., exits; data collection, disaggregation by race.



HB171 Student instruction; internet safety, policy to include key modern digital safety topics.





HB298 Public elementary or secondary school students; evidence-based restorative disciplinary practices.





HB333 Public schools; programs and courses of instruction; instruction on January 6 insurrection.





HB355 Public school students in grades six through 12; annual mental health screening.





HB414 Two-Year college Transfer Grant, etc.; eligibility.





HB592 Public schools; wearable panic alarm systems, grant program.





HB614 History and social science standards and instruction; historically marginalized communities.





HB643 School Performance and Support Framework; Board of Education to consider certain changes, report.





HB786 School boards.; authority to prohibit sale of energy drinks to students in public high schools.





HB913 Public Instruction, Superintendent of; reverse certain recent actions, etc.





HB924 Public Instruction, Super. of; state program to support improvement of low-preforming schools.





HB955 Certain student enrollment data; State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to annually report.





HB1186 School board policies; prohibition on use of AI chatbots for certain student instructional purposes.





HB1229 Public elementary and secondary schools; use of seclusion and restraint.





HB1336 Three-unit service dog team; definition.





HB1374 Virginia Military Institute; governance.





HB1377 Virginia Military Institute; establishing a task force to examine higher education at the Institute.





HB1455 School bds.; opening of school year, certain alternative schedules & schedule flexibility permitted.





HB1503 High school athletic coaches; sickle cell trait training.











Elections

Elections



House

Senate



HB28 Voter registration; regular periodic review of registration records.

SB52 Voter registration; regular periodic review of registration records.





SB57 Voter registration; requiring membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC).



HB82 Elections; deadline for receipt of absentee ballots and certain other information, etc.

SB58 Elections; deadline for receipt of absentee ballots and certain other information, etc.





SB141 Political campaign advertisements; synthetic media, penalty.





SB169 Candidates for office; challenges to candidate qualifications.



HB630 Elections; ranked choice voting; locally elected offices, report.

SB176 Elections; ranked choice voting; locally elected offices, report.



HB965 National Popular Vote Compact; enters Virginia into an interstate compact.

SB322 National Popular Vote Compact; enters Virginia into an interstate compact.





SB350 Absentee voting; counting ballots prior to the close of polls.





SB438 Absentee voting in person; available the second and third Sunday before all elections.





SB688 Campaign finance; establishes campaign contribution limits, contingency.



HB78 Elections administration; duties of local electoral boards, certification of election, etc.





HB113 Elections; soliciting or accepting bribe to influence or procure voter registration, penalty.





HB212 Election offenses; intimidation and threats toward election officials, penalty.





HB234 Elections; general provisions, electoral board members to wear identification, civil penalty.





HB972 Voter registration; list maintenance activities, cancellation procedures, required record matches.











Energy

Energy



House

Senate

Coverage

HB3 Income-Qualified Energy Efficiency and Weatherization Task Force; established, definitions, report.

SB5 Income-Qualified Energy Efficiency and Weatherization Task Force; established, report.



HB2 Electric utilities; energy efficiency upgrades, report.

SB72 Electric utilities; energy efficiency upgrades, report.



HB369 Electric utilities; renewable portfolio standard program, zero-carbon electricity, etc.

SB175 Electric utilities; amends renewable energy portfolio standard program requirements, etc.



HB285 Distributed Energy Resources Task force; established, reports, sunset.

SB223 Distributed Energy Resources Task Force; established, membership, reports, sunset.





SB249 Electric utilities; contents of integrated resource plans, guidelines.





SB250 Electric utilities; small portable solar generation devices, local regulation.



HB284 Electric demand flexibility programs; State Corporation Commission to establish.

SB251 Electric utility performance; State Corporation Commission to evaluate, report.





SB252 Renewable energy portfolio standard program; energy from geothermal heating/cooling systems, report.





SB253 Electric utilities; pilot programs for energy assistance and weatherization for certain individuals.



HB807 Electric utilities; shared solar programs; Phase II Utility.

SB254 Electric utilities; shared solar programs; Phase II Utility.



HB809 Electric utilities; shared solar programs, Phase I Utility.

SB255 Electric utilities; shared solar programs, Phase I Utility.



HB114 Electric utility infrastructure; Dept of Energy and SCC to conduct an analysis, report.

SB267 Electric utility infrastructure; Dept. of Energy & SCC to conduct comprehensive analysis, report.





SB327 Electric utilities; pilot program for electric energy conservation, solar energy generation.





SB333 Electric generation from remediated mine gas; renewable portfolio standard.





SB371 Electric demand flexibility programs; State Corporation Commission to establish.



HB1225 Transportation electrification; integrated resource planning, fast-charging stations, etc.

SB407 Transportation electrification; integrated resource planning, fast-charging stations, etc.



HB891 Siting of battery energy storage projects; commercial solar photovoltaic generation facilities, etc.

SB443 Siting of battery energy storage projects; commercial solar photovoltaic generation facilities.



HB895 Electric utilities; energy storage requirements, Department of Energy to develop model ordinance.

SB448 Electric utilities; energy storage requirements, Department of Energy to develop model ordinance.





SB505 Electric utilities, certain; purchased power cost risk mitigation practices.





SB515 Electric Utility Regulation, Commission on; scope and name change.





SB516 Electric utilities; disconnection reports, State Corporation Commission database, annual summary.





SB598 Electric utilities; renewable energy portfolio standard, definition of zero-carbon electricity, etc



HB434 Electric; grid utilization metrics; certain utilities to petition SCC for approval.

SB621 Electric utilities; electric grid utilization metrics; State Corporation Commission.





SB818 Electric utilities; licensed retail suppliers, renewable portfolio standard requirements.





SB834 Virginia Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage Systems Grant Program; established.



HB242 Public utilities; budget plan payment increases.





HB397 Clean energy and community flood preparedness; market-based trading program.





HB628 Renewable energy portfolio standard program; requirements, power purchase agreements.





HB892 Electric utilities; integrated resource plans; SCC to investigate electric load forecasts.





HB903 Electric utilities; performance-based regulation, report.





HB1002 Electric utilities; disconnection procedures for nonpayment.





HB1075 State Corporation Commission; Phase I Utility biennial rate review, reports.











Environment

Environment



House

Senate





SB138 PFAS monitoring; DEQ to require for industrial wastewater source, publicly owned treatment works.





SB293 Richmond Internatl. Airport; discontinuing use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting materials, report.





SB386 Sewage sludge; perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances testing requirements, civil penalty.





SB482 Sodium Chloride; alternatives to use to treat and pretreat roadways for winter weather, report.



HB597 Wildlife Corridor Grant Fund; created, voluntary contributions, report.











Firearms

Firearms



House

Senate



HB21 Firearm industry members; creates standards of responsible conduct, civil liability.

SB27 Firearm industry members; definitions, standards of responsible conduct, civil liability.



HB93 Firearms; transfers to another person from a prohibited person.

SB38 Firearms; transfers to another person from a prohibited person.





SB115 Concealed handgun permits; reciprocity with other states.



HB19 Firearms; purchase, etc., after assault & battery of family or household member or intimate partner.

SB160 Firearms; purchase, etc., after assault & battery of family or household member or intimate partner.



HB229 Weapons; possession prohibited in hospital that provides mental health or developmental services.

SB173 Weapons; possession prohibited in hospital that provides mental health or developmental services.



HB626 Firearm or explosive material; exemptions, carrying public institutions of higher education.

SB272 Firearm or explosive material; exemptions, carrying public institutions of higher education.



HB40 Plastic firearms or receivers, unserialized firearms, etc.; transfer, etc., prohibited, penalties.

SB323 Plastic firearms or receivers, etc., transfer, etc., prohibited; penalties.





SB348 Firearms; storage in residence where minor or person prohibited from possessing is present, penalty.



HB110 Firearm in unattended motor vehicle; civil penalty.

SB496 Handguns; secure storage in an unattended locked vehicle, penalty.





SB643 Firearm; certain purchase requirements, penalties, delayed effective date, report.



HB1524 Assault firearms; carrying in public areas prohibited, penalty.

SB727 Assault firearms, loaded; carrying in public areas prohibited in the Commonwealth, penalty



HB217 Assault firearms and certain ammunition feeding devices; importation, sale, etc., prohibited.

SB749 Assault firearms & certain ammunition feeding devices; purchase, sale, etc., prohibited, penalties.



HB702 Firearm give-back or firearm buy-back programs; local law-enforcement agencies to implement.





HB1015 Firearms, etc.; carrying concealed weapon by persons convicted of misdemeanor hate crime prohibited.





HB1525 Firearms, certain; possession or transportation by certain persons, penalty.











Gaming

Gaming



House

Senate



HB161 Virginia Lottery; Internet gaming authorized, penalties.

SB118 Virginia Lottery; casinos, Internet gaming authorized, penalties, delayed effective date.





SB756 Casino gaming; eligible host localities.



HB396 Charitable gaming; definitions, Texas Hold'em poker tournaments, minimum age to participate.

SB765 Charitable gaming; definition of poker events, prohibited practices.





SB819 Virginia Lottery Board; advertising restrictions, age verification.



HB271 Gaming Commission; established, penalties, report. HB969 Virginia Gaming Commission established; penalties.





HB515 Sports betting; prohibition on use of credit cards.











Government (Local)

Government (Local)



House

Senate

Coverage



SB26 Land development; definitions, solar canopies in surface parking areas, delayed effective date.





SB50 Lobbying; expands definition to include influencing/attempting to influence local government action.





SB83 District or circuit court; possession of portable electronic devices.





SB87 Local government sporting events and sporting facilities; automated external defibrillators.



HB59 Reapportionment; reallocation of populations, civil commitment facilities.

SB88 Reapportionment; reallocation of populations, civil commitment facilities.





SB318 Virginia Public Procurement Act; preference for local products and firms, by localities.



HB256 Comprehensive plan; environmental justice strategy.

SB425 Comprehensive plan; environmental justice strategy.





SB518 Public works contracts; localities to ensure bid specifications are prevailing wage rate.



HB55 Noise abatement monitoring systems; local authorities to place and operate, civil penalties.





HB257 Comprehensive plan; social determinants of health.





HB804 Localities; statewide housing targets.





HB1238 Local ordinances; regulation of pet shops.





HB1395 Loitering; curfew for minors, age restrictions on trick-or-treating, effective clause.





HB1404 Local government; appointment of youth representative.





HB1448 Petersburg Parking Authority; created.





HB1476 Law-enforcement civilian oversight bodies; disclosure of certain law-enforcement records.











Government (State)

Government (State)



House

Senate





SB21 DJJ; transfer of responsibility to Secretary of Health and Human Resources.





SB125 Children's Ombudsman, Office of the; powers and duties, report.





SB155 Brown-belted bumblebee (Bombus griseocollis); designating as the official state native pollinator.





SB258 Virginia Human Rights Act; menopause or perimenopause, discrimination prohibited.





SB260 Senior Isolation Prevention Advisory Task Force; established, report.





SB300 Peanut; designating as state snack.



HB286 Virginia National Guard; power of Governor to summon in certain circumstances.

SB337 Virginia National Guard; other state militia, certain communications prohibited.



HB1188 Virginia Boys and Men Advisory Commission; established, report, sunset provision.

SB447 Virginia Boys and Men Advisory Commission; established, powers and duties, sunset, report.





SB464 Interest in agricultural land; amends definition of foreign adversaries.



HB665 Financial institutions and services; virtual currency kiosk operators, license required, penalties.

SB489 Financial institutions & services; operation of virtual currency kiosk, license required, penalties.



HB225 Marcus Alert Evaluation Task Force; created.

SB514 Marcus Alert Evaluation Task Force; created.





SB541 Time zone; permanent Eastern Standard Time in the Commonwealth.



HB642 Cannabis control; establishes framework for creation of retail marijuana market, penalties, report.

SB542 Cannabis control; establishes framework for creation of retail marijuana market, penalties, report.



HB6 Contraception; establishes right to obtain, applicability, enforcement.

SB596 Contraceptives; establishes right to obtain, applicability, enforcement, etc.





SB620 Va. ABC Authority; permitting of retail tobacco product retailers, etc.





SB636 Confederate monuments and memorials; Department of General Services to remove from Capitol Square.





SB690 DCJS; removes requirement to develop model addiction recovery program.





SB801 "Carry Me Back to Old Virginny;" removes designation as official state song emeritus.





SJ26 Parole; JLARC to study expansion of discretionary eligibility.



HB80 Civilian deaths in custody; local and regional adult correctional facilities failure to report.





HB167 Tax exemptions; Confederacy organizations.





HB301 Adult adoptees; access to vital records.





HB402 Cottage food laws; sale of certain food over phone and internet, report.





HB422 Water utilities; prohibition of multiple rate increases within 3-year period for water utilities.





HB494 Virginia Personnel Act; hiring preference in state government, certain former federal employees.





HB975 Alcoholic beverage control; food-to-beverage ratio, report.





HB1396 Dogs; hunting game animals, fur-bearing animals, and nuisance species, permits.





HB1475 Virginia Fungi Task Force; established, report.











Healthcare

Healthcare



House

Senate





SB22 Medicine and Nursing, Boards of; continuing education, bias reduction training.





SB134 Public education; early childhood care and education, child care access calculation, report.





SB161 Health insurance; limit on cost-sharing payments for prescription drugs under certain plans.





SB269 Mental health service providers; definitions, use of artificial intelligence system civil penalty.



HB931 Recovery residences; regulations.

SB270 Recovery residences; regulations.



HB483 Prescription Drug Affordability Board; established, drug cost affordability review, report.

SB271 Prescription Drug Affordability Board; established, drug cost affordability review, report.





SB278 Drug manufacturers; permitting and registration, certain conditions related to 340B-covered drugs.





SB308 Drug overdose and drug overdose deaths; VDH to develop plan for opioid response.



HB75 Medical care facilities; expanded access to medical cannabis for terminally ill patients.

SB332 Medical marijuana; administration to terminally ill patients.



HB1182 Health insurance; coverage for contraceptive drugs and devices.

SB361 Health insurance; coverage for contraceptive drugs and devices.





SB362 Health insurance; coverage for donor human milk, penalties.





SB586 Health carriers; use of artificial intelligence, disclosures.



HB209 Peer recovery specialists; VDH & DOC to develop guidelines for hiring.

SB608 Peer recovery specialists; VDH & DOC to develop guidelines for hiring.



HB220 Health insurance; tobacco surcharge.

SB630 Health insurance; tobacco surcharge.



HB1391 Sickle Cell Coordinated Access Network; established.

SB813 Sickle Cell Coordinated Access Network; established.



HB1446 School nurses; sickle cell disease training.

SB822 School nurses; sickle cell disease training.



HB392 Sickle cell disease screening program; routine kidney cancer screening.





HB830 Pharmacy benefits managers; requirements, scope, report.





HB1347 Psilocybin; Board of Pharmacy to promulgate regulations.





HB1398 Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Team; established, penalty, report.





HB1400 Health insurance; coverage for maternal mental health screenings.





HB1418 Sickle Cell Trait Awareness and Education Program; established.











Housing

Housing



House

Senate



HB95 Va. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; landlord remedies, noncompliance with rental agreement.

SB48 Va. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; landlord remedies, noncompliance with rental agreement.



HB867 Affordable housing; local zoning ordinance authority, delayed effective date, effective clause.

SB74 Affordable housing; local zoning ordinance authority.



HB837 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; Eviction Diversion Program, alters eligibility.

SB273 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; Eviction Diversion Program, eligibility.



HB14 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; enforcement by localities.

SB290 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; enforcement by localities.





SB294 Va. Residential Landlord & Tenant Act; submetering, energy allocation, & ratio utility billing sys..





SB313 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; fees for maintenance and periodic payments.



HB174 Va. Residential Landlord & Tenant Act; early termination of rental agreement by military personnel.

SB325 Va. Residential Landlord & Tenant Act; early termination of rental agreement by military personnel.



HB655 Zoning; manufactured housing.

SB346 Zoning ordinances; manufactured housing.



HB281 Va. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; defense to action for possessions for nonpayment of rent

SB373 Va. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; defense to action for possessions for nonpayment of rent



HB1279 Affordable housing; religious organizations and other nonprofit tax-exempt properties.

SB388 Affordable housing; religious organizations and other nonprofit tax-exempt properties.





SB490 Virginia Housing Trust Fund; loans for the construction of mixed-income housing developments.



HB527 Eviction Reduction Program; established, report.

SB628 Eviction Reduction Program; established, report.





SB803 Virginia Fair Housing Law; discriminatory housing practices, quid pro quo harassment.



HB4 Affordable housing; preservation, definitions, civil penalty.





HB15 Va. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; landlord remedies, noncompliance with rental agreement.





HB164 Housing for local employees; grants for homeownership.





HB329 Va. Residential Landlord & Tenant/manufactured Home Lot Rental Acts; retaliatory conduct prohibited.





HB352 Local authority; authorized by ordinance to establish affordable housing performance grant programs.





HB379 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; application, notice, deposit, fee.





HB834 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; fire or casualty damage, termination by landlord.





HB1005 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; rental payment methods, prohibited fees.





HB1078 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; adverse action by landlord, tenant remedies.





HB1093 Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act; landlord remedies, attorney fees capped.





HB1361 Virginia Residential Landlord & Tenant Act; civil action for unlawful detainer, termination notice.





HB1415 Virginia Housing Development Authority; homeowner's insurance, companion animals and certain pets.











ICE

ICE



House

Senate



HB650 Courthouses; certain civil arrests prohibited, penalty.

SB351 Courthouses; definition of "arrest under civil process," certain civil arrests prohibited, penalty.



HB1482 Law-enforcement officers; restrictions on wearing of facial coverings, required identification.

SB352 Law-enforcement officers; restrictions on wearing of facial coverings, exceptions, penalty.



HB1441 Law-enforcement agencies; agreements with federal authority for immigration enforcement.

SB783 Law-enforcement agencies/localities; agmts. with fed. authority for certain immigration enforcement.



HB675 Protection of employees; coercion or threat based on immigration status, civil penalty.











Labor

Labor



House

Senate



HB1 Minimum wage; increases incrementally to $15.00 per hour by January 1, 2028.

SB1 Minimum wage; increases incrementally to $15.00 per hour by January 1, 2028.



HB1207 Paid family and medical leave insurance program; notice requirements, civil action beginning date.

SB2 Paid family and medical leave insurance program; definitions, notice requirements, civil action.



HB275 Employment prohibition exceptions; apprenticeships program for children 16 years of age or older.

SB10 Employment prohibition exceptions; apprenticeships program for children 16 years of age or older.



HB67 Offshore wind industry; workforce development.

SB25 Offshore Wind Industry Workforce Program and Fund; established, report, sunset.





SB28 Overtime for certain employees; pay for domestic workers, delayed effective date.



HB20 Minimum wage; farm laborers or farm employees, temporary foreign workers.

SB121 Minimum wage; farm laborers or farm employees, temporary foreign workers.





SB128 Covenants not to compete; includes health care professionals, civil penalty.



HB5 Employment; paid sick leave, civil penalties.

SB199 Employment; paid sick leave, civil penalties.



HB636 Prospective employer; prohibited from seeking wage or salary history of prospective employees.

SB215 Prospective employer; prohibited from seeking wage or salary history of prospective employees.





SB288 Protection of employees; standards for heat illness prevention, report.



HB1263 Public employees; repeals existing prohibition on collective bargaining, etc.

SB378 Public employees; repeals existing prohibition on collective bargaining, etc.



HB1320 Unemployment benefits; increase weekly benefit amount.

SB759 Unemployment benefits; increase weekly benefit amount.



HB1092 Protection of employees; standards for heat illness prevention.





HB1319 Unemployment benefits; maximum duration.











Nursing Homes

Nursing Homes



House

Senate





SB247 Nursing homes; application to Commissioner of Health for change of operator license, civil penalty.





SB409 Assisted living facilities; electronic monitoring in resident rooms.





SB429 Health, Department of; and State Health Commissioner; nursing home oversight and accountability.





SB535 Nursing homes and certified nursing facilities; required liability insurance coverage.





SB555 Nursing homes; periodic medical visits and resident assessments, civil penalties.



HB605 Nursing home staffing; minimum staffing standards, enforcement of administrative sanctions.





HB717 Nursing homes; application to Commissioner of Health for change of operator license, civil penalty.





HB1357 Nursing facilities; comprehensive study of quality of care, etc., and operational practices.











Taxes

Taxes



House

Senate





SB96 Income tax, corporate and state; credit for braille labeling program.



HB145 Fantasy Contests Act; regulation and taxation.

SB129 Fantasy Contests; regulation and taxation, report.





SB302 Peanuts; excise tax, sunset extended.





SB400 Admissions tax in counties; retail sales and use tax dedicated to promotion of tourism.



HB1180 Income tax, state; free tax filing program for individuals

SB591 Income tax, state; free tax filing program for individuals





SB763 Retail Sales and Use Tax; definitions, imposes firearm and ammunition tax.



HB334 Additional local sales and use tax to support schools; referendum.





HB341 Plastic bag tax; distribution to towns.





HB915 Local taxation; tax extension for federal government shutdown.











Technology

Technology



House

Senate

Coverage



SB85 Consumer Data Protection Act; social media platforms & model operators, interoperability interfaces.















Traffic/Transportation

Traffic/Transportation



House

Senate

Coverage

HB1220 Photo speed monitoring devices; placement and operation.

SB84 Speed safety cameras; placement and operation, violation enforcement, civil penalties, report.



HB25 Railroad safety; minimum train crew used in movement of freight, civil penalties.

SB191 Railroad safety; minimum train crew used in movement of freight, civil penalties.



HB1224 Driver's licenses; requirements for initial licensure, persons age 18 to 21.

SB396 Driver's licenses; requirements for initial licensure, persons age 18 to 21.





SB435 Lane filtering; motorcycles, penalty, delayed effective date.





SB436 Photo speed monitoring devices; highway work zones, workers present.



HB582 Autonomous truck-mounted attenuators; pilot program authorized.

SB437 Truck-mounted attenuators; vehicles equipped with white warning lights.



HB1270 Transportation network companies; publishing and disclosure requirements, delayed effective date.

SB550 Transportation network companies; publishing and disclosure requirements, delayed effective date.



HB564 Bus obstruction monitoring systems; parking, stopping, and standing enforcement.

SB583 Bus obstruction monitoring systems; parking, stopping, and standing enforcement.



HB1124 Autonomous vehicles; work group to conduct and assessment of workforce impacts, etc.

SB670 Fully autonomous vehicles; commercial use, civil penalty.



HB320 Live streaming while driving; prohibited, penalty.





HB343 Helmets; wearing whenever riding/carried on skateboard or scooter or nonmotorized scooter.





HB661 Traffic reg.; bicycles, electric personal assistive mobility devices, etc., yielding at stop signs.





HB811 License plates, spec.; issuance to supporters of Richmond SPCA bearing legend SAVING LIVES TOGETHER.





HB812 Traffic regulation; bicycles, and certain other devices, bicycle signals.





HB994 Photo speed monitoring devices; placement and operation.





HB1330 Speed safety cameras, pedestrian crossing violation monitoring systems, etc.; violation enforcement.





HB1344 License plates, special; repeals issuance for Sons of Confederate Veterans and Robert E. Lee.





HB1352 Driver education; dangers of reckless driving, including driving at excessive speeds.







CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

