Virginia House advances bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2028

RICHMOND, Va. — House lawmakers moved closer to a $15 minimum wage Tuesday at the State Capitol, advancing a proposed bill that would gradually increase worker pay over the next two years.

The legislation would raise the state's minimum wage to $13.75 an hour in 2027 and $15 in 2028. That's up from the current $12.77 an hour.

Supporters argue the current wage isn't enough to cover basic needs and say raising it will boost the economy, cut crime rates, and improve productivity.

However, opponents worry higher wages could force small businesses to cut hours or raise prices. Some lawmakers and business groups also express concerns about inflationary pressures.

This marks the third time the House has passed a $15 minimum wage bill. Previous efforts were vetoed by former Governor Youngkin.

The bill now heads to the full House of Delegates for a vote.

