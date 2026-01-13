Central Virginia hospitals update masking guidance amid flu surge

RICHMOND, Va. — Hospitals across Central Virginia are encouraging visitors with respiratory symptoms to wear masks as the region experiences a surge in flu cases.

Healthcare facilities, including doctor's offices and urgent care centers, are strongly recommending that people with symptoms like coughing, sneezing or fever wear protective masks when seeking medical care.

Health officials emphasize that people should not delay treatment due to their symptoms, even during the current flu outbreak.

The flu vaccine remains the most effective protection against severe illness, but it's not 100% effective. Vaccinated individuals can still contract and spread the influenza virus, making additional precautions important.

The updated guidance comes as flu activity increases throughout the region, prompting healthcare providers to reinforce safety measures that protect both patients and medical staff.

