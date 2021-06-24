Group plans to hand out free seeds to new marijuana growers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be legal to grow up to four marijuana plants in your home when Virginia's marijuana laws change on July 1, 2021.

However, it will remain illegal to buy or sell marijuana seeds from which to grow the plants.

To get seeds into the hands of people interested in growing plants, the Virginia Marijuana Justice (VAMJ) is giving away thousands of cannabis seeds at spots around Virginia.

“We have seen first-hand the smiles and gratitude that a free seed giveaway brings to first-time growers, and it’s pretty special,” Adam Eidinger, co-founder of DCMJ, said in a statement. “However, we also know from our experience that so many people do not realize that they can grow cannabis at home legally. Some people didn’t know about the new law, as it pertains to home cultivation, until our volunteers handed them a free packet of seeds. So there is a significant educational component to our giveaways.”

The July 1 seed giveaway is scheduled in the following locations:

CBD Store

3442 Lauderdale Drive

Henrico County, Va.

Near Rosslyn Metro

1850 N. Moore Street

Arlington, Va.

Private property

Charlottesville, Va.

Click here for additional information.