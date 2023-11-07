Click here for updated Virginia Election results
Prev
Next
The outcome in Virginia will be closely scrutinized nationwide for hints of what may come in the 2024 presidential cycle.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 14:11:54-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Election results will start coming in once the polls close in Virginia at 7 p.m. Virginia's closely watched legislative campaign cycle closes out Tuesday, as voters decide whether to empower Republicans with full state government control or let Democrats keep serving as a bulwark against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda. Click here to see updated 2023 Virginia Election Results when the polls close at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.