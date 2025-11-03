Virginia is about to make history! Earle-Sears, Spanberger make final push as Election Day approaches.

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger made their final appeals to Virginia voters across the Commonwealth on Monday, as each hopes to make history as the state's first female governor.

Earle-Sears began her day at Shorty's Diner in Henrico County, flipping pancakes and serving coffee alongside the Republican statewide ticket and Governor Glenn Youngkin.

"We're going to keep it moving. Our Governor has begun it. We're going to finish it," Earle-Sears told supporters gathered at the restaurant. "Do you like what we've been doing in Virginia? Well, Abigail Spanberger was never a part of it. She hasn't been a part of creating any of these jobs, she hasn't been a part of helping Virginia to remain safe and secure."

WTVR

Shakile Ali, an Earle-Sears supporter, said he backs her positions on school choice and policies regarding transgender students in sports and bathrooms.

What Virginia voters are telling CBS 6 about the Virginia economy and their vote

"I believe that the love of her country, the love of Virginia is what makes me support her the most. From her guidance, her family values, the Christian values make me support her," Ali said.

Just blocks away on West Broad Street, Spanberger's campaign bus arrived at a field office to energize volunteers before a day of door-knocking.

"We are giving people not just hope, but a plan and a path towards utilizing that hope," Spanberger said. "Virginians, tomorrow, will make clear that we want a governor who's focused on lowering costs, strengthening our communities, strengthening our public schools and growing our economy despite all the challenges we see coming out of D.C."

WTVR

Patty Heidelmark, who has volunteered for Spanberger since 2018, said she supports the candidate's positions on public education, women's rights, and healthcare.

"I'm a Type 1 diabetic. I'm on a pump. Insulin saves my life. She has supported healthcare and the need for healthcare for people. Especially people of my age, who are in our 60s," Heidelmark said.

A recent Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed Spanberger leading Earle-Sears by double digits in the historic race.

What's on the mind of Virginia voters in Chesterfield?

More than 1.4 million Virginia voters have already cast ballots during the early voting period, which has now closed. Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and remain open until 7 p.m.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.