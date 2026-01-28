Virginia Democrats propose bills to limit ICE, Republicans question authority

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Democrats announced a package of bills Wednesday aimed at restricting federal immigration enforcement activities within the state, citing public safety concerns following recent enforcement actions in Minnesota. But, Republicans question whether they have the authority to do so.

"What we're seeing from aggressive, unaccountable federal enforcement actions is not public safety, it's chaos, it's intimidation, and it's already cost two people their lives," said Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax). "We support strong borders. We support lawful, constitutional immigration enforcement, but we will not accept this — masked, unidentified agents without accountability, freezing out local law enforcement and putting innocent Virginia citizens in danger."

Among the bills highlighted during a Wednesday's news conference included a measure to limit the sharing of personal information between state agencies and the federal government, restricting immigration arrests at courthouses and within 40 feet of polling places.

"When people are afraid to show up, crimes go unreported, victims are afraid to testify and justice breaks down and that is not what public safety is about," Del. Katrina Callsen (D-Albemarle) said of her courthouse bill.

"We will not allow fear to suppress participation in the right to vote. We will not allow intimidation to silence Virginia citizen voters. Protecting voter access is protecting public safety," added Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington) of his polling place bill. He has also introduced similar legislation around activities at schools and universities.

Additional immigration-related bills have been filed, including restrictions on federal officers' use of facial coverings and cooperation between federal officials and local law enforcement.

However, lawmakers declined to provide detailed information about the proposals and said those discussions would occur during committee hearings.

"Not everything that got introduced is going to get out, and not everything is going to go out in the form that you've seen it today," Simon said.

Republican lawmakers criticized the proposed legislation on multiple fronts, arguing Virginia lacks jurisdiction over federal officials and citing the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause, which gives federal law precedence over state laws.

"Virginia has absolutely no say in what the federal government is doing," said Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott), Minority Leader of the Virginia House of Delegates. "I don't know why we have a bill that says you can't arrest illegals at a polling place. I didn't know we were supposed to have illegals at a polling place. I didn't think illegals were supposed to vote in the first place."

"If people are committing criminal acts, yes, then it should not matter where the law enforcement is local or federal, they should be in a place to make Virginians safer," added Minority Leader Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover).

When pressed about constitutional supremacy clause concerns, Democrats reiterated their focus on public safety.

"And we're going to do what we need to do, pass legislation we need to pass to ensure their public safety," Simon said.

The majority of the bills that were discussed at Wednesday's news conference have not yet had a hearing.

