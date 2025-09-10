Virginia drops prescription rule for senior COVID vaccines: What changed?

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia seniors and adults with underlying health conditions will soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccines without a prescription under a new standing order from the state's health commissioner.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton told Senators on the Joint Subcommittee on Health and Human Resources Oversight Wednsday that she would issue a standing order on Thursday that would allow Virginians over the age of 65, or adults with underlying conditions, to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine without a prescription.

The announcement comes after some confusion emerged about vaccine access requirements in the state.

Earlier this week, CBS 6 reported that everyone in Virginia who wanted an updated COVID-19 vaccine would need to first get a prescription.

However, after those stories aired, several viewers reached out and said they received an updated COVID booster without a prescription from Walgreens.

When CBS 6's Melissa Hipolit reached out to the state to verify the story, she learned from the Virginia Department of Health Professions that Walgreens submitted a protocol to the Board of Nursing which authorizes a pharmacist to administer vaccines to adults.

A VDHP spokesperson said that is another acceptable form of a healthcare provider's medical authorization for a pharmacist to administer vaccines which obviates the need for an adult patient to obtain a prescription.

Hipolit has asked why the state did not tell her about this method of vaccine administration before and is waiting to hear back.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube