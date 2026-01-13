After 70 years of marriage, this Virginia couple finally had their dream wedding!

HOPEWELL, Va. — Inside Cawson Street Church of Christ in Hopewell Saturday afternoon, guests arrived for a celebration seven decades in the making.

"Hey buddy, it's a big decision, are you sure you want to get married? I think I will," joked 91-year-old Harold Pugh, all set to say "I do" to his 90-year-old bride, Frances.

When asked if she stole his heart, Harold replied simply, "Yep. That's a special girl."

"I just feel so blessed," Frances said.

It's a love story that began in the 1950s. The two met at a skating rink and then eloped in their twenties. Now, having made it to their 70th wedding anniversary, friends and family felt it was only fitting they renew their vows with the wedding they never had.

"Look at my handsome husband up there," Frances said as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

"After all these years, I still love him, I cherish him, I appreciate all he's done for me over these years," she said.

For the first time ever, the pair met at the end of the aisle, re-exchanging those very precious promises with each other.

"Will you continue to love her, comfort her, honor and keep her in sickness and in health and forsaking all others, continue to be faithful to her, so long as you both shall live?" the officiant asked.

"I do!" Harold responded.

"I do," Frances said when asked the same question.

The ceremony celebrated thousands of memories leading up to this meaningful moment.

WTVR Harold and Frances Pugh

"Traveling, riding roller coasters in your 90s, hosting Bible studies in your home, we see in you a pair blessed by God with years of life and the wisdom to take advantage of every opportunity to live," the officiant said.

Loved ones served as witnesses to the deep love they've had all these years, not just for each other but for their community.

"They would deny themselves everything and give to anyone that needs," one guest said.

"They just are a wonderful, wonderful couple and they just have inspired me," another added.

Having overcome several health scares, the pair stood hand in hand at the altar, grateful to be joined by their friends and extended family.

"I'm thankful for every year, for every day we have together," one of them said.

Their advice to other couples hoping to make it to this monumental mark? "Pick the right person as you will spend the rest of your life and I think the second thing is just as important, put God first," they said.

"What God has joined together, let not man separate. Harold, you may now kiss your bride," the officiant declared.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it is my privilege to present to you a 70-year commitment to a covenant made before God and man, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Pugh," he announced.

