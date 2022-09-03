Why Sunday is so important for Richmond man who almost died after emergency surgery

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man who almost died after an emergency surgery is urging folks to donate blood.

David Redford shared his story ahead Virginia Blood Donor Day, which aims to encourage people to donate to help replenish the supply.

When Redford had emergency gallbladder surgery that landed him in the ICU, doctors told his family that they saw his blood pressure dropping dangerously low.

They quickly learned a surgeon had made a major mistake by accidentally cutting into his liver.

Redford said they told his family he had had lost 90% of the blood his body needed.

“I was almost at the point of losing my life. They were telling my wife they didn’t think I’d make it,” he said.

Doctors were able to administer nine units of blood to Redford, but he remained in a comma on a ventilator for three and a half weeks.

Redford's body was fighting to rebound from the significant blood loss. Following many transfusions, he recovered.

Redford said he had always been a firm believer in donating blood before his own emergency.

“I never knew I was going to be the one needing blood,” he said.

Now he fights for others to get out and donate to help save lives. He said people don’t realize it could be one of their loved ones that they save.

The American Red Cross is working to bounce back from an all-time low blood shortage.

In January, the agency declared its first "blood crisis" because of the omicron variant.

Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross called the year very challenging.

“Fortunately through the summer months we’ve seen donors really step up to the plate,” he said.

McNamara noted that they like to have a blood supply of five days worth for all blood types. Right now, he said they are hovering around four days worth supply.

On Sunday, they are making a plea to Virginians to donate on Virginia Blood Donor Day. They remind folks it can impact the lives of trauma patients, mothers with complications after child birth or cancer patients.

“There is no substitute for donation, so that’s why this day is so important,” said McNamara.

Click here for more information, to find a location or to sign up to donate blood. Virginia Blood Donor Day is Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.