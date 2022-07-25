HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- American Red Cross locations across Virginia have reported a drop in blood donations.

To help raise awareness about the issue, Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) visited the Emerywood Donation Center in Henrico County on Monday to give blood and encourage Virginians to do this same.

"We have a real challenge right now. We've got a shortage of blood and plasma all over the nation and particularly here in Virginia. We've seen, almost, in every region 12-20% shortages," Gov. Youngkin said.

WTVR Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) donates blood to the American Red Cross in Henrico County, Va. on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Jonathan McNamara, with the Red Cross Virginia Region, said a decline in blood donations during the summer months can be expected, as regular donors may be traveling. Extreme heat also could deter donors from coming to their donation appointment.

In January, the American Red Cross declared its first "blood crisis," due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

While McNamara said supply numbers are higher now compared to earlier in the year, the pandemic continues to impact donations.

"We've had an increase in COVID cases, which we've heard from our donor base has caused some people to rethink donating blood. We've also had people traveling for the first time," McNamara said.

WTVR Jonathan McNamara, with the Red Cross Virginia Region, said a decline in blood donations during the summer months can be expected.

Blood donations from the Emerywood Donation Center are sent to VCU Medical Center.

As blood donations decline, McNamara said the organization worries if trauma or cancer patients may have to wait for treatment, due to lack of supply.

"When we start to see this reduction in turnout at our drives, which has now been the case over the past few weeks, that's when we have a responsibility as an organization to go to the public, remind them while donation and to let them know where supply stands," he said.

Virginia's blood shortage, which impacts hospitals, coincides with hospital staffing shortages.

Youngkin said planned to do more to recruit and retain nurses and medical staff.

"We're on a path to normalcy, and that path to normalcy will require continued effort from our healthcare resources. We've been so well served by the health system across the commonwealth of Virginia, and I hope that we can continue to recruit these heroes to serve us," Governor Youngkin said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.