Why Virginia Beach is cracking down on Oceanfront signs: 'There's a new sheriff in town'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach has issued 97 violations to Oceanfront businesses as part of a crackdown on sign ordinances aimed at improving Atlantic Avenue's appearance and protecting future investments.

The city cited 74 businesses specifically for window signage violations during the recent enforcement sweep.

Officials said the increased enforcement began toward the end of summer as part of a broader effort to prepare for upcoming investments in reimagining the Atlantic Avenue corridor.

One business owner affected by the crackdown is Joey Funaro, who owns Memory Lane Old Time Photos at 17th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Funaro was forced to paint over murals on his storefront after receiving a violation notice from the city.

"You know, my dad always said never kick a man when he's down, and I feel like I'm being kicked," Funaro said.

The murals were painted in 2023 on either side of his store's sign, each depicting old-time photographs similar to the portraits customers can take inside the shop.

According to the city's notice, the business had three wall signs when only one is permitted under current code.

The violation letter warned that failure to correct the issue could result in a $1,000 fine.

Funaro said the murals had been displayed since 2023 without any previous issues and that he was caught off guard by the citation.

"I've never heard from the city at all. They say there's a new sheriff in town — that's what I was told," he said.

City Councilman Worth Remick, who represents District 6, said the effort focuses on improving the Oceanfront's overall appearance.

Earlier this year, the city also moved to remove vulgar T-shirts from storefront displays.

"What we asked the shop owners and businesses to do is relocate those items off the sight line of Atlantic Avenue so we don't see them anymore," Remick said. "That's a nice first step, but there's more to come. The signage code compliance is also part of that."

Funaro said the mural was painted by a local artist and removing it will cost him thousands of dollars. While the city has offered partial reimbursement through a grant program, he said it won't cover the full cost.

"This is going to cost me, including the artwork, close to $6,000," Funaro said. "That's after a rough year. We've struggled down here at the Oceanfront — most of these vendors have — and it's unfortunate."

City leaders said they are now reviewing ordinances related to signage and product displays within three feet of store windows.