Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia Beach Polar Plunge raises $1.1 million for 'cool' cause

items.[0].videoTitle
thumbnail_PLUNGE STill 2.png
thumbnail_IMG_7235.jpg
thumbnail_PLUNGE STill 1.png
thumbnail_PLUNGE STill 3.png
Posted at 1:17 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 13:23:55-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- People of all ages flocked to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront wearing their favorite bathing suits — or costumes — to take an icy dip in the Atlantic Ocean as part of this year's Polar Plunge on Saturday.

This year's event included 1- and 4-mile runs, a costume contest and parade along the Boardwalk, live music and free hot drinks, all capped off with the Plunge — on a day where the highest temperature was expected to be a chilly 37 degrees Fahrenheit.

It cost $100 to plunge, with the money going towards fundraising for the more than 23,000 athletes who participate in Special Olympics Virginia. This year, participants were able to raise $1,100,000 towards their cause.

Events kicked off at 9 a.m., with the 4-mile run at 9:30 a.m. and the 1-mile run at 11 a.m. The Polar Plunge took place at 2 p.m. To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers