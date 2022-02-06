Virginia Beach Polar Plunge raises $1.1 million for 'cool' cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- People of all ages flocked to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront wearing their favorite bathing suits — or costumes — to take an icy dip in the Atlantic Ocean as part of this year's Polar Plunge on Saturday.

This year's event included 1- and 4-mile runs, a costume contest and parade along the Boardwalk, live music and free hot drinks, all capped off with the Plunge — on a day where the highest temperature was expected to be a chilly 37 degrees Fahrenheit.

It cost $100 to plunge, with the money going towards fundraising for the more than 23,000 athletes who participate in Special Olympics Virginia. This year, participants were able to raise $1,100,000 towards their cause.

Events kicked off at 9 a.m., with the 4-mile run at 9:30 a.m. and the 1-mile run at 11 a.m. The Polar Plunge took place at 2 p.m. To learn more about the event, click here.