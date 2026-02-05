Two-day operation leads to 4 arrests in Virginia Beach human trafficking investigation, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A two-day operation lead to the arrest of four individuals in connection with a human trafficking investigation, Virginia Beach police said Thursday.

Virginia Beach police provided Scripps News Group in Norfolk with details on the following four arrests:



Steven Gray, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, pandering, aiding prostitution, using a vehicle to promote prostitution and possession of a firearm while distributing controlled substances.

Marvin Boomer, 67, was charged with use of communication devices to commit crimes against children, recruiting a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Autumn Reffett, 27, was charged with prostitution.

Jessica Martino, 32, was charged with prostitution.

Virginia Beach police say their Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) got assistance from Virginia State Police, the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force and the Naval Criminal Investigation Service.

Virginia Beach police say their SIB's investigation involved the identification of victims of human trafficking in the area. "Several" victims were found and given assistance. The four arrests came amid the two-day operation, which was conducted between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

A handgun, narcotics paraphernalia, items to manufacture illegal drugs, and over 20 grams of both cocaine and crack were among the items seized as a result of this operation, according to Virginia Beach police.

"Further investigative leads that were developed during this operation are actively being followed up on by members of SIB," Virginia Beach police said in a statement.