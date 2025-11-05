Virginia Attorney General Race Updates: Incumbent Jason Miyares faces Jay Jones

RICHMOND, Va. — The votes are now being counted to determine who will serve as Virginia's top prosecutor for the next four years.

Republican incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares faces Democratic nominee Jay Jones, a former House delegate, in a race more dominated by scandal than typical AG contests. Jones previously apologized for "grave mistakes" in years-old text messages where he allegedly encouraged violence against political opponents.

The two candidates met in a debate last month, where they sparred over topics including criminal prosecutions, consumer protection, unlawful discrimination, and Jones' text message scandal.

CBS 6 spoke with Jones as he was greeting voters at a polling place near Church Hill in Richmond.

What Jay Jones is telling Virginia voters on Election Day

"Look, I'm just excited because Virginians get to make their voices heard today at the polls. We have been moving around and there's palpable excitement, and I think that's a great thing for people here in this Commonwealth," Jones said. "We have a chance to send a loud message to the rest of this country that we are better than what we've seen for the last 10 months with the Trump administration and the policies that have hurt Virginians. They are ready to tell everybody else that we don't stand for that, so that's what this election's always been about. We've continued to talk about things that are at the forefront of people's minds, lowering costs, keeping our community safe, and I'm very proud of that."

Miyares went out to greet voters in Stafford Tuesday, encouraging voters on social media to split their ticket between the gubernatorial and attorney general races.

Polls have shown the possibility of different parties winning each contest. The most likely split ticket scenario would see Democrat Abigail Spanberger winning the governor's race while Miyares retains his seat.

