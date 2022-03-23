This Richmond dancer's video went viral. What happened next was 'pretty surreal,' she says.

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond-based Irish dancer’s routine to a Megan Thee Stallion song that went viral in 2020 has led to a lot of opportunities.

Morgan Bullock said she is getting to some of those offers and breaking barriers now that the pandemic is winding down.

“It's been pretty surreal,” Bullock admitted. “It's been amazing. It's been very busy.”

Bullock said the past two years are still crazy to wrap her mind around.

“How much has happened following just a video that I decided to do one day,” Bullock said.

That video was an Irish dance the then-VCU student and decade-long Irish dancer performed to a hip-hop song.

this remix has no business being this hard 😩😤 pic.twitter.com/JZQh0jvtg5 — Morgan Bullock (@Morrghan) May 2, 2020

And along with millions of views, it drew in offers, including from the show, Riverdance.

“One thing led to another and I'm here now on tour,” Bullock said.

Bullock joined them in the U.K. and is now a part of the U.S. tour and making history as their first Black female dancer.

“It means more than I can even say, to be able to say that I'm the first Black woman to do what I'm doing,” she said.

The Riverdance show's executive producer, Padraic Moyles, knew Bullock before the viral video from when she attended their dance camp. He praised her maturity for being able to step away from dance for a time, before getting back into it with the video, and how she handled some of the pushback to it with accusations of cultural appropriation.

“She's an inspiration to every girl, regardless of their color, and every guy around the world with her courage,” Moyles said.

WTVR Morgan Bullock

Bullock said her years of training shows appreciation.

“We're proud Irish dancers,” she said. “We call ourselves Irish dancers, because that's what we are, whether we come from Ireland or not.”

Moyles also said that along with her talent, she has risen to the challenges of being on tour and is already a helpful veteran for newer performers.

“She's living the dream in many ways and we are lucky to have her,” Moyles said.

For Bullock, it is a dream she intends to keep living.

“Get the opportunity to travel and to do this, which is performing in the show that really made me fall in love with Irish dancing,” Bullock said.