Family members identify victim in fatal shooting outside Richmond City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of the man who was killed outside Richmond's City Hall Friday morning identified the victim as 33-year-old Vincent Robinson Jr.

Richmond police say that two men, Robinson and the shooting suspect, were at a bus stop when they had an interaction that ended with the suspect shooting Robinson in the chest.

He was pronounced dead an hour later.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards addressed the shooting, saying that too many people are turning to guns to end arguments.

"It no longer turns into a punch it turns into a shot and that's what we saw here today, which cost a man his life," Edwards said.

Amurio Coles, who regularly rides the bus through the city, says he got to the scene 20 minutes after the shooting.

"At first I thought like, crazy, like a hostage situation. My first thought was, like, 'What was going on?' I saw, like, a lot of flares on the floor, on the ground. I've seen that in a long time," Coles said. "Then I checked my social media and some people said there was, like, a shooting in this area. So, I was, like, wow."

Coles says he hopes the violence in Richmond can be addressed.

"That RPD's able to, you know, do something with the situation. What's going on in the government -- officials and stuff. But, let's hope this gets better," he said.

Former Richmond councilmember and now state delegate Mike Jones also addressed the shooting, bringing it to attention at Friday's General Assembly session.

"A person lost their life today, Mr. Speaker, and the question is what are we going to do about it?," Jones said. He also called on Governor Glenn Youngkin to address the city's ongoing violence as well.

While Richmond City Hall was closed for International Women's Day, the builds at the state capitol were placed into restricted access for several hours.

"He's got to do something about it to keep our streets safe. If not, we're just going to continue to see yellow tape all throughout the city and all throughout the Commonwealth."

Police say the suspect in the shooting was last seen walking down Broad Street.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call Richmond Police Detective Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

