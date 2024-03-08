Shooting outside Richmond City Hall, Broad Street closed as a precaution

RICHMOND, Va. -- A person was shot at the bus stop outside Richmond City Hall, Crime Insider sources told CBS 6.

The person's condition has not yet been released.

The crime scene is along Broad Street between 9th and 10th Streets in downtown Richmond.

An alert VCU indicated police were looking for a shooting suspect.

Richmond City Hallwas closed Friday due to International Women's Day.

The Virginia State Capitol, across the street from City Hall, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

"East Bound and West Bound lanes on Broad Street are closed between 9th and 10th Street. Police Activity. Avoid the area.," Virginia State Capitol Police wrote in an alert. "Limited Access to Patrick Henry, Supreme Court, Capitol and General Assembly Buildings to credential employees only."

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.