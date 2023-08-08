Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police ID man killed while riding a scooter in Richmond

Police have identified the man killed while riding an electric scooter in Richmond as 38-year-old Vidal Smith.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 17:06:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified the man killed while riding an electric scooter in Richmond as 38-year-old Vidal Smith. Now police are looking for information about the crash that killed the Richmond man.

Police were called to the intersection of North Lombardy Street and Grove Avenue on Saturday, August 5, at about 7:30 a.m.

"Officers arrived and located the operator of the scooter, an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota Sienna van, was not injured and remained on the scene to talk with investigators," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The RPD Crash Team was called to the scene and determined the scooter was traveling westbound on Grove Avenue with the Toyota traveling north on North Lombardy Street when the two collided. Investigators are seeking more information about this crash."

Anyone with information was asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone