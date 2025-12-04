Missing man with dementia found dead outside Virginia jail days after release

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man who was reported missing after his release from jail has been found dead, according to Prince George County Police.

Victor Rankins, 64, was found deceased behind Riverside Regional Jail, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Rankins was last seen when he was released from jail at 10 p.m. on Monday, December 1.

In a missing person's report posted to social media Thursday, December 4, police said Rankins was partly blind and lived with dementia.

Hours after that post, police confirmed his death.

WTVR

"No further information regarding the circumstances of his death is available at this time, as the investigation is ongoing," police said in a Thursday afternoon news release confirming Rankins' death. "The Medical Examiner's Office will be determining the cause of death."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 804-733-2773.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

