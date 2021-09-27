Victim identified in weekend Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- The victim of a shooting in Richmond on Sunday has been identified by police.

The victim has been identified as Rishard Watkins, 38, of Richmond.

On Sunday around 4:54 p.m., Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Watkins with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.