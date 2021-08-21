Man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Richmond's East End Saturday morning.

Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting at 6:30 a.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with gunshot wounds," Hoonsan said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Hoonsan said the Medical Examiner will determine the man's exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.