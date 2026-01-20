South Carolina brunch chain Vicious Biscuit to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Bon Air area is set to get a new-to-market brunch chain. Vicious Biscuit has leased the former Southbound restaurant space in the Trader Joe’s-anchored Stony Point Village Shopping Center. The 3,600-square-foot space at 3036 Stony Point Road will be the fast-casual brunch and lunch chain’s first location in Virginia. Vicious Biscuit was founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2017 and now has 11 locations, mostly in the Southeast. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.