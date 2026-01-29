Extreme cold and refreezing hampers road-clearing efforts across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Sub-freezing temperatures are limiting the Virginia Department of Transportation's ability to fully clear snow and ice from some secondary roads across much of Central Virginia, officials said.

"Although the vast majority of neighborhood roads have been plowed or treated, the extreme cold reduces the effectiveness of snow‑removal equipment," VDOT officials said. "When temperatures drop overnight, refreezing occurs, often undoing the progress made during the day."

Most low-volume secondary roads in neighborhoods are in moderate condition, VDOT said. As a result, motorists should drive slowly and use extra caution until reaching a road that's been cleared. Moderate road conditions mean snow or ice covering major portions of the roadway.

"Richmond District remains in 24-hour operations, re-allocating resources to daytime hours as this is when equipment and treatments are most effective, especially in icy conditions," VDOT officials said. "Nighttime work includes re-applying sand and abrasives to assist with essential morning travel."

A disturbance will bring a chance of flurries or light snow showers north of Interstate 64 overnight. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear.

Lows will be in the single digits and teens with wind chills near or below zero. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday.

From VDOT: The Richmond District oversees snow removal activities on approximately 19,000 lane-miles of roads in 14 counties in central Virginia: Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico (primary routes only), Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Nottoway, Powhatan and Prince George counties. Henrico County provides snow removal for their secondary roads (numbered 600 and above) and subdivision streets. Cities that provide their own snow removal include Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond, and the towns of Ashland, Blackstone, Chase City and South Hill.

