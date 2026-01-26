How to track VDOT snow plows

RICHMOND, Va. — Did you know you can track the Virginia Department of Transportation's snow plows?

VDOT Plows, activated when it snows more than two inches, monitors the location of over 7,000 snow plows across the Commonwealth.

The map is updated every two minutes.

VDOT says all plows may not show up on the map due to differences in vehicle technology and cell coverage. The department added that if you see a cluster of plows at one location on the map, they are likely being loaded, serviced, or changing drivers.

For information on real time road conditions visit 511 Virginia.

