VDOT to close Interstate 64 ramp in Richmond for months

RICHMOND, Va. -- The ramp from westbound Laburnum Avenue (Route 197) to I-64 west (over I-95) in Richmond will be closed for months for bridgework, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The ramp will close on Sunday, March 20, and, weather permitting, reopen in November.

VDOT advises drivers to use the following routes around the ramp work:

N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. (Rt. 161): Take Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161) south, continuing onto N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. to I-64 west.

N. Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161): Take Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161) north to the Bryan Park I-95/I-64 interchange. Follow signs for I-64 west.

VDOT Detour around ramp closure in Richmond

"Work started on the $4.5 million project in October 2021," a VDOT spokesperson wrote in an email. "Work is expected to be complete for the entire project in Spring 2023. The project includes joint replacement, deck repair, structural steel repairs, bearing rehabilitation, concrete substructure surface repairs, concrete color coating on the bridge rail, and painting of girder ends. The project will extend the service life of the bridge."

