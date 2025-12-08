Why VDOT says roads weren't pretreated before winter storm dumped snow on Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of road crews across Central Virginia are on stand by to begin plowing roads as snow accumulates Monday.

VDOT said by 10 a.m., the Richmond District between 650 to 700 pieces of equipment and 1,300 to 1,400 operators throughout the district’s 14 counties at any given time. Those numbers do not include supervisors and other staff like all-hands support, road monitors, and command staff.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia, including most areas near and south of Interstate 64. This includes the Richmond metro and the Tri Cities. Winter weather advisories are in effect elsewhere.

Much of central and southern Virginia will experience snowfall totals between 3-5 inches, with lesser amounts north of Hanover County.

Temperatures will fall through the 30s this afternoon. Breezy conditions will produce wind chills in the teens and 20s.

“We are not pretreating roads currently or over the weekend due to wet road conditions and relative humidity which would have prevented the treatments from absorbing into the surfaces,” a VDOT spokesperson said in a statement.

Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) maintains city roads and said crews were out over the weekend pre-treating roads.

“Pre-treating roads started yesterday, December 7 at 6 p.m. using brine and rock salt and it will continue until the storm begins,” the DPW spokesperson said.

Both districts said plowing will begin when snow accumulation reaches two inches on the pavement.

If travel is necessary during inclement weather, motorists should know before they go by regularly monitoring weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and road conditions. Motorists should use VDOT’s free mobile 511 app, visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov or call 511 from any phone in Virginia to receive updated information on road and traffic conditions or to report road hazards.

Those who must travel should use extreme caution, reduce speeds, allow extra time for their commute, and keep safe distances of several car lengths behind snowplows or trucks treating the roadways. Motorists should not pass snowplows.

Drivers are reminded that higher elevations such as bridges, overpasses and ramps freeze first.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by clicking here or calling 800-367-7623.

How are the roads near you? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube