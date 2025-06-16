State reprimands Richmond over water crisis again, cites avoidable maintenance issues

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia health officials have issued another notice of alleged violation to Richmond city leaders, marking the fourth such notice since the water crisis in January.

The latest reprimand stems from a boil water advisory issued late last month for parts of the city when filters clogged at Richmond's drinking water treatment plant.

The Virginia Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water investigation found the situation was "completely avoidable," contradicting city officials who initially blamed poor river water quality due to heavy May rainfall.

Watch: There may be additional causes of Richmond's boil water advisory, state says: 'This is unacceptable'

State investigates causes of water advisory, considers enforcement actions

"Two other water treatment plants that rely on the James River also experienced poor source water quality during the same time frame, but those plants did not experience clogged filters," state officials noted in their report.

The state cited delayed maintenance and cleaning of plate settlers – critical components for water flow and removing solids – as a major contributing factor to the crisis.

CBS 6 previously reported on an unfulfilled work order from May 12 that requested thorough washing of the plates, work that was postponed for reasons the city never adequately explained.

State officials also allege Richmond plant workers failed to properly adjust chemicals to address high turbidity proactively and effectively.

In a letter to Mayor Avula and DPU Director Scott Morris, the state's deputy field director expressed serious concerns about the city's water management.

"The NOAVs represent unprecedented and very concerning situations for a waterworks this size and service area. These events erode public trust in the city's ability to comply with applicable regulations that protect public health," the letter stated.

Dwayne Roadcap, Drinking Water Director for VDH, emphasized the severity of the situation in a previous interview.

"This is unacceptable. People are rightly frustrated and mad, and we are doing everything we can to hold the city accountable within the authorities that we have available," Roadcap said.

The state warned that failure to correct these issues could result in civil or criminal penalties, or even revocation of the plant's permit.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

