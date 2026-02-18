Virginia Department of Health confirms first measles cases of 2026

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the first case of measles this year in Central Virginia, bringing the statewide total to eight cases.

The current number already exceeds last year's total, when five cases were reported throughout all of 2025.

Of the eight cases reported so far this year, six have occurred in children under the age of 5, while two cases involve patients 18 and older.

Health officials emphasize that the MMR vaccine provides the best protection against measles. The first dose is routinely recommended at 12 to 15 months of age, with the second dose recommended before kindergarten entry, typically between ages 4 to 6.

