VCU Rams fall to Utah in NIT quarterfinals

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 18 points on six 3-pointers in Utah's 74-54 victory against VCU on Wednesday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

Utah (22-14) advances to play Indiana State on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Madsen shot 6 for 13 for the Utes. Branden Carlson scored 17 points, going 7 of 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Deivon Smith went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Rams (24-14) were led in scoring by Sean Bairstow, who finished with 13 points.

Christian Fermin added eight points and nine rebounds for VCU.

Max Shulga finished with six points.

Utah took the lead with 19:40 left in the first half and never looked back.

The score was 36-26 at halftime, with Carlson racking up 11 points.

Madsen led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.