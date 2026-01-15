How VCU Police is stepping up traffic enforcement around campus

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU police are stepping up traffic enforcement around campus with a new three-month initiative aimed at reducing crashes and traffic-related deaths.

Detective David Pulliam, a 2015 VCU graduate, now patrols the streets with LiDAR equipment in hand, keeping his eyes trained on dangerous drivers.

"Just by being out here, we can curb a lot of stuff," Pulliam said.

Pulliam pulled over a driver going 54 mph in a 35 mph zone on Belvidere Street during an enforcement operation on Thursday.

For the next three months, Pulliam and his fellow VCU Police officers plan on conducting traffic stops like this one as part of Operation Safer Streets.

VCU Police Lieutenant Edgar Greer says the department is taking a three-pronged approach to the initiative.

"We're looking at it from an educational standpoint, that's very important to us, letting the people know what the dangers are when there is improper driving," Greer said.

The second component involves outreach through social media and community engagement.

"The last piece is the enforcement piece," Greer said. "Enforcement means deterrence."

That final piece is crucial, according to Greer. Despite traffic improvements including speed tables, speed humps around campus, and additional traffic lights on major roads surrounding VCU, problems persist.

"Failure to yield right-of-way is like the biggest thing that's causing a lot of problems for us. Failure to obey highway signs is another thing," Greer said.

The department is on pace to issue approximately 27% more traffic violations compared to the previous academic school year. Early numbers since the operation began Monday show the increased enforcement is already having an impact.

"We've had at least 14 tickets, but it's been 131 stops in three days," Greer said.

"The goal of a traffic stop isn't just writing a ticket, the goal is education so it doesn't happen again," Pulliam said.

Officers hope this change in behavior, coupled with continued investments in infrastructure based on data collected from operations like this, will make a difference.

"Curb extensions, left turn hardening, things of that nature. Those are all the things we're looking at," Greer said.

Ultimately, these officers hope to limit the number of crashes, traffic stops, and keep drivers and pedestrians in and around campus safe.

"Do not allow yourself to be distracted," Greer said. "Pay attention. Every time you get behind the vehicle, take it seriously."

Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

