Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Where police plan to stop a lot of drivers in Richmond on Friday night

Police officers will stop drivers on West Main Street, near VCU, beginning at 11 p.m. to check license and registration.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 12:02:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Police plan to stop drivers along the 700 block of West Main Street Friday night into Saturday morning.

With funding from a DMV grant, officers will stop drivers to check licenses and registrations.

Police can also cite drivers for other infractions, including driving under the influence.

The checkpoint comes in a year when at least three VCU students were struck by cars on campus.

Two of those students were killed.

Apedestrian safety study released earlier this month recommended road closures, enhanced enforcement with speed cameras, and shorter crosswalks.

VCU Police said they plan to host one checkpoint per year.

VCU student death highlights worsening pedestrian fatalities trend in Richmond. How can the city fix it?

Local News

Driver charged with killing VCU student Mahrokh Khan

Cameron Thompson
3:40 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Soares friends.png

Local News

Their friend was killed while walking in Richmond. They want to see changes.

Cameron Thompson
4:50 PM, May 05, 2023

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone