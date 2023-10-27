Where police plan to stop a lot of drivers in Richmond on Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Police plan to stop drivers along the 700 block of West Main Street Friday night into Saturday morning.

With funding from a DMV grant, officers will stop drivers to check licenses and registrations.

Police can also cite drivers for other infractions, including driving under the influence.

The checkpoint comes in a year when at least three VCU students were struck by cars on campus.

Two of those students were killed.

Apedestrian safety study released earlier this month recommended road closures, enhanced enforcement with speed cameras, and shorter crosswalks.

VCU Police said they plan to host one checkpoint per year.

