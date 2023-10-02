Driver charged with killing VCU student Mahrokh Khan while she crossed the street on campus

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving endangering life, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic signal in connection to the January 2023 death of VCU student Mahrokh Khan.

A driver hit and killed Khan while the 22-year-old student crossed the street at Laurel and West Main streets near the Altria Theater and Monroe Park.

After hearing evidence in the case, a Richmond Grand Jury indicted Shanthi Bhagat, 21, on four criminal counts.

Since Khan was killed, CBS 6 spoke with students and road safety advocates who voiced concern about driver and pedestrian safety in that area.

"Pedestrian-wise, there's a lot of things that they can improve upon, obviously, like, crosswalk infrastructure like, and like making it safer for the public in general," VCU student Aru Chaturvedi said.

VCU Police Chief John Venuti previously told CBS 6 that the university must collaborate with the City of Richmond to make that area safer.

Following the deaths of Khan and fellow VCU student Shawn Soares, a Pedestrian Safety Study was conducted for the school and city.

The report, the results of which were released last week, mentioned those deaths to highlight the urgency for changes and improvements.

One recommendation was the banning of right turns on a red light at multiple intersections.

Others included the installation of speed bumps, some of which have already been placed near the spots where Khan and Soares were killed.

The study also made several other recommendations around campus including:

Changes to crosswalk paint patterns

Better timing on crosswalks

Curb extensions for pedestrian protection

Preventing parking on corners to improve visibility

The recommendations were welcomed by students and people who travel in the area.

"I think all of the measures that they have been proposed are a good thing," cyclist Rebecca Thomas said. "They will not only save lives, but actually make this a more livable and pleasant area to be in."

In their release announcing the study, the city said it was committed to improving traffic safety throughout the city and Thomas said she hoped the city would follow through with that.

"Now it's time for city leadership," Thomas said. "Take the ball and run with it and protect us and frankly, make the city as vibrant, interesting, profitable as it can possibly be."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News After 2 VCU student deaths in months, Richmond leaders talk pedestrian safety Tracy Sears

Local News Should Richmond lower the speed limit through the VCU campus? They think so! Caroline Coleburn

Local News Richmond slows down drivers after a VCU student was killed on campus Jake Burns