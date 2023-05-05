Their friend was killed while walking on a Richmond sidewalk. They want something to change - now

RICHMOND, Va. -- In grief on Friday, friends of the late Shawn Soares shared memories of the VCU student who was killed when a driver drove up onto a Richmond sidewalk after a crash on campus Thursday.

Those friends called Soares, 26, a passionate young man still trying to figure out his path in life.

He wanted to make a difference, they said, working with several groups and Virginia politicians on a number of issues including traffic safety.

Commonwealth of Virginia Shawn Soares with Governor Ralph Northam in December 2021



"He's just someone who had a lot of talent and was a rising star," friend Wyatt Gordon said. "He was only here [at VCU] last night, because he wanted to get his MBA. He was a curious person, he was always trying to expand his horizons."

"He wanted to make the world better," friend Maryn Campbell added. "He just wanted to help people."

Brantley Tyndall, a friend, accomplished cyclist, and longtime advocate for safer streets, said he appreciated Soares' openness and ability to connect with people.

"I thought that was a special skill that he had," Tyndall said.

Around 6:39 p.m. Thursday, two cars were heading along West Main Street and crashed near the intersection with North Madison, according to Richmond Police.

One of the cars left the road and hit Soares who was on the sidewalk.

WTVR Police investigate a crash along the 300 block of W, Main Street in Richmond, Va. on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

His friends said slowing down drivers in Richmond could have saved Soares's life.

"It's so hurtful to know that he was on his way back from class and he's just now gone because we can't get a grip on just reducing speed limits and increasing pedestrian safety in the city," Campbell said.

Traffic safety, friends said, was among the issues Soares worked to improve.

In his announcement about Soares' death, VCU President Michael Rao said he knew Soares personally.

He said it was clear major changes were needed to improve pedestrian safety.

VCU, he said, was committed to making them alongside the city.

For Soares' friends, they want to see actions following those words and hope his death served as a wakeup call --

"It's not some type of magic or formula, we know what's wrong," Gordon said. "We're just choosing not to fix it. And we're losing fantastic people like Shawn in the process."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.