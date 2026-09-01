Crothall Healthcare closes its operations at VCU Health in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A healthcare services company is closing its operations at VCU Health in Richmond.

According to documents posted by Virginia Works, Crothall Healthcare announced its contract with the hospital system is coming to an end.

The company will lay off all affected workers on Oct. 31.

Crothall said the closure is permanent. However, the company expects most of those employees will have the chance to keep working under a new contractor.

You can read the full notice here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.