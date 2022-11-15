Police searching for pick-up truck driver who hit VCU student in crosswalk

RICHMOND, Va. — Police at Virginia Commonwealth University are trying to identify the driver of a pick-up truck who hit a student in a crosswalk on the Monroe Park Campus in October.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the student was trying to cross North Belvidere Street at West Main Street. As they crossed the street, they were struck in the face by the passenger-side mirror of a dark gray, Toyota Tundra.

Police said the truck can be seen in surveillance video briefly slowing down before continuing north on Belvidere Street. It's been classified as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity, or location, or the vehicle’s license plate number, can contact VCU Police through these methods.

For non-emergency tips, call VCU Police 24/7: (804) 828-1196.

VCU students, faculty, staff and Richmond residents can download the free LiveSafe mobile safety app on a smartphone to submit tips, screenshots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.

Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app; for more information, visit https://www.rva.gov/police/crime-stoppers.