VCU Health to add dozens more beds to Children’s Hospital, eyes future projects nearby

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just a year after opening a massive expansion of its downtown pediatric hospital, VCU Health is already looking to expand the facility’s capacity.

The health system is planning to add roughly 40 more inpatient beds to The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU at 1000 E. Broad St.

VCU Health Interim CEO Marlon Levy confirmed the project in a recent interview, saying it is expected to be completed within the next two years.

Levy said the expansion and other new facilities come in response to demand for services the hospital has seen since it was opened to patients.

