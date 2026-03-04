VCU Health celebrates milestone for new Chesterfield ambulatory surgery center and offices

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — VCU Health is celebrating a major milestone in the construction of its new ambulatory surgery center and office building in Chesterfield County.

A topping off ceremony was held Wednesday morning for VCU Health's Chesterfield Pavilion in Commons Square, an area that project leaders have called a "health desert."

Project leaders say the state-of-the-art facility will expand access to outpatient surgery care and reduce travel time for patients who can't always make it to downtown Richmond.

Dr. Marlon Levy, CEO of VCU Health System, said the new location is about bringing the health system's resources directly to patients.

"We have to bring downtown to them. We have to bring the expertise, the knowledge, the research, the students that populate our downtown campus and come to where the patients are," Levy said.

The center is set to open next April and will provide specialty services including oncology, gynecology, urology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and more. Patients will also have direct access to pharmacy services.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.