VCU basketball players teach Roanoke students important lesson

ROANOKE, Va. — A group of VCU basketball players helped teach some kids an important lesson on and off the court last week.

Several Rams players traveled to Roanoke on Tuesday to take part in a field day for kids with disabilities at the Minnick School.

Rebecca Bays, the school's principal said, the goal was teaching students about sportsmanship while having fun.

“It's really about giving our students the tools and strategies when it comes to behavior and socialization," Bays explained. "This is an opportunity for them to show their social skills in a different setting as opposed to inside the classroom."

The students and athletes shot hoops, played tug of war and raced each other on the track.

